Two arrested on drugs charges in western Attica

Two suspects, a 35-year-old man from Britain and a 36-year-old woman from Canada, have been arrested in Vilia, in western Attica for alleged involvement in drug trafficking, police said on Friday.



Officers of the Greek Police's anti-narcotics unit arrested the suspects as they turned up at the post office to receive two parcels containing more than 4 kilos of cannabis. A tip-off informed officers of the parcel’s delivery.



Police also confiscated more than 73,000 euros in cash.



The suspects are expected to appear before a prosecutor.