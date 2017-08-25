NEWS |

 
NEWS

Two arrested on drugs charges in western Attica

TAGS: Crime

Two suspects, a 35-year-old man from Britain and a 36-year-old woman from Canada, have been arrested in Vilia, in western Attica for alleged involvement in drug trafficking, police said on Friday.

Officers of the Greek Police's anti-narcotics unit arrested the suspects as they turned up at the post office to receive two parcels containing more than 4 kilos of cannabis. A tip-off informed officers of the parcel’s delivery.

Police also confiscated more than 73,000 euros in cash.

The suspects are expected to appear before a prosecutor.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 