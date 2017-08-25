House speaker sees reshuffle after bailout review

Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis said Friday he expects to see a government reshuffle after the completion of the third review of the country’s current bailout.



In comments made to journalists, Voutsis also said the left-led administration plans to submit a bill aimed at curbing clandestine labor. The proposed legislation, he said, will be submitted to Parliament before the Thessaloniki International Fair early next month.



Five more bills are in the pipeline, Voutsis told journalists.

