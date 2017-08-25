NEWS |

 
NEWS

Alexandros Yennimatas named Foreign Ministry spokesman

TAGS: Diplomacy

Alexandros Yennimatas has been appointed spokesman of Greece’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it was announced Friday.

Born in Belgium in 1980, Yennimatas has been active in the Greek diplomatic service since 2005.

He has previously served in the Permanent Mission of Greece to the United Nations and the Embassy of Greece in Tel Aviv.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 