Alexandros Yennimatas named Foreign Ministry spokesman
Alexandros Yennimatas has been appointed spokesman of Greece’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it was announced Friday.
Born in Belgium in 1980, Yennimatas has been active in the Greek diplomatic service since 2005.
He has previously served in the Permanent Mission of Greece to the United Nations and the Embassy of Greece in Tel Aviv.