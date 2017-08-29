Gaultier Garment | Athens | To November 18

An haute couture creation by Jean-Paul Gaultier is on loan to the Benaki Museum in Athens through November 18. “Paris-Athens,” from his spring-summer 2006 collection “Tribute to Greece,” is on display in Case 2 of Gallery 5 on the third floor of the museum's main building, next to costumes that have inspired the French fashion designer. Opening hours are Wednesdays to Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to midnight and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission costs 7 euros, while guided tours are available.



Benaki Museum, 1 Koumbari & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.367.1000, www.benaki.gr