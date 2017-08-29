Alice in Wonderland | On Tour | August 29-31

The Magic Tops (Magikes Svoures) children's theater company and director Dimitris Adamis have taken their production of “Alice in Wonderland,” sold out in Athens throughout its winter run, on the road. The adaptation of the weird and wonderful tale of young Alice's adventures is in Greek and features songs set to traditional Scottish and Celtic melodies. It will be staged at the Melina Mercouri Theater in Volos on Tuesday, August 29, at the Olympion Cinema Theater in Kozani on Wednesday, August 30, and at Kavala castle on Thursday, August 31. Tickets cost 8 euros and can be purchased online at www.viva.gr.