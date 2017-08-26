Throwing good money after bad

Greek taxpayers may as well come to terms with the fact that they will have to continue paying an abominable amount of taxes and levies that are not only stripping them of income and savings but which also fail to translate into the supply of proper services and benefits from the state.

What makes the situation even worse for conscientious taxpayers in this country is the fact that they are well aware they are basically bankrolling a corrupt system, and the civil services appointments and perks that the leftist-led government is looking to dole out in order to improve its position ahead of the next general elections as it slips in the polls.

Now, more than ever, Greece needs to find a way to break out of the vicious cycle of overtaxation and squandered public funds. The people are fed up with it and may come to a point when they simply stop paying.