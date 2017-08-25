Minister: Young Greeks fleeing a ‘debt colony’

In comments to Skai TV on Friday, Deputy Education Minister Costas Zouraris said he understood why large numbers of young Greeks are abandoning the country for better employment opportunities abroad, noting that Greece is “a debt colony” that is “slightly worse” than India.

“For now, it’s understandable that kids are saying they want to leave,” Zouraris told Skai. “Let’s hope they return because we are, as you know, bankrupt and a debt colony.”

He added that the Greek state has invested about 1 million euros in its top graduates who are now leaving the country.

“We are now giving this as a gift to foreign countries for a few years,” he said.