Transfer of trash contract to private firm sparks protests in Lamia

The municipal council of Lamia in central Greece on Friday approved a motion to hand over sanitation services to a private company despite fierce protests by unionists representing local workers.

The decision by the city council led to the non-renewal of short-term contracts held by 47 municipal sanitation workers, prompting the intervention of POE-OTE, the union representing local authority workers nationwide.

An initial session of the council on Thursday was disrupted by vehement protests by unionists that eventually led to riot police being deployed to the scene.