In what probably is its most unforgivable political sin, the country’s SYRIZA-led administration has systematically sought to sow the seeds of division.

Our ruling class is crude and cynical. Its members like to perceive division – whether it’s class, social or ideological division – as an instrument in the service of their political survival and they use it without inhibition, as demonstrated by efforts to rekindle the passions of the Greek civil war.

But the wounds inflicted by this divisive strategy will be extremely hard to heal in the future. Mainstream politicians who disagree with, but still avoid condemning the tactics of SYRIZA’s spinmeisters are making a big mistake, because the damage will be deep and lasting.

It will take a huge effort on all sides to remedy the cracks caused by this unbearably cynical tunnel vision that is solely aimed at SYRIZA’s political survival.