Ombudsman starts nationwide tour in northern Aegean

Greek Ombudsman Andreas Pottakis and a team of experts working for the independent authority are starting a tour of the islands of the northern Aegean on Monday.

The team will be in Samos on Monday and Tuesday, Chios on Wednesday, and Lesvos on Thursday and Friday, holding meetings with local authority officials and MPs to discuss a range of issues. Details of the agenda of talks were not disclosed.

Pottakis then plans visits to other parts of the country.