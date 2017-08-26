Greek soccer squad heading to Oslo for Homeless World Cup

Greece’s national homeless soccer squad is to set off to Norway to compete in the Homeless World Cup, taking place at the capital’s iconic City Hall Square from Tuesday to September 5.

Over 500 players from more than 50 countries will be competing in the 15th edition of the international event, which promises to be among the most ambitious yet.

In the first group phase, Greece will play against Portugal, Scotland, Egypt, Ukraine and Czech Republic, while in the woman’s tournament, the home team will meet the Netherlands, Wales, Ireland and Mexico.

Each team comprises four players on the pitch and four on the bench, playing for 14 minutes on a 22x16-meter field.