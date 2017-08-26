Officers to protest cuts at Thessaloniki International Fair

The unions representing police officers, firefighters, coast guards and port police workers are planning a large rally to coincide with the opening of the Thessaloniki International Fair on September 8.

The rally will start at 6 p.m. at the statue of Eleftherios Venizelos near the HELEXPO center hosting the trade fair, where speeches will be delivered by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and New Democracy opposition chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“The lack of consistency in the government’s words and actions, and the deception we have suffered have led us to a collective mobilization for the reversal of the more unpopular measures imposed on society, and that by a government which embraces the values and philosophy of the left,” a joint statement by the unions said.