Details released of two men, including father, linked to girl’s rape

Authorities on Saturday made public the identities of two men linked to the rape of a 14-year-old girl on the island of Kalymnos.

A prosecutor on Kos released the names and photographs of a 67-year-old man alleged to have repeatedly raped the girl and of the girl’s 41-year-old father who is alleged to have facilitated the abuse over the past four years. The 67-year-old is believed to be linked to other cases of sexual abuse too.

The girl came forward to the authorities last week with two of her aunts to report that she had repeatedly been forced by her father to have sex with the 67-year-old man.