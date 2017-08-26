More contenders for the helm of new center-left party

Up to eight candidates may be vying for the leadership of Greece’s new center-left party in elections slated for October, after Mimis Androulakis, an outspoken PASOK euro MP and author, suggested on Friday that he will run for the post.



PASOK chief Fofi Gennimata, Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis, ex-socialist minister Yiannis Ragousis and PASOK deputy Yiannis Maniatis have already confirmed their candidacy.



Centrist To Potami head Stavros Theodorakis, meanwhile, is expected to confirm his candidacy this week, while questions still remain about Thanasis Theocharopoulos of Democratic Left and former prime minister George Papandreou, leader of the Movement of Democratic Socialists.



The new party will aspire to grab the political space between left-wing SYRIZA and conservative New Democracy. However, the fact that leadership contest will take place before a founding conference means that the party’s exact political identity will be decided by its newly-elected leader.