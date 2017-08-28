NEWS |

 
Panionios beats Apollon 2-0 to stay perfect

Panionios is one of only two Greek league teams to maintain a perfect record after two rounds, defeating Apollon Smyrnis 2-0 Sunday.

Defending champion Olympiakos, which beat Lamia 1-0 Saturday, also has six points.

Wingback Ehsan Hajsafi opened the scoring for hosts Panionios in the 39th with a solo effort, splitting the defense and scoring from close range.

Lazaros Lambrou made it 2-0 in the 56th after a swift exchange of passes with Fiorin Durmishaj.

Also, Panathinaikos stumbled into its second 0-0 draw, this time against visiting Levadiakos. AEK Athens also played to a scoreless draw at Giannena, and PAOK beat Kerkyra 3-1. [AP]

