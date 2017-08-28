Police arrest 35-year-old over Elefsina knife attack

Police have arrested a 35-year-old man who is alleged to have stabbed the mayor of Elefsina, Giorgos Tsoukalas, earlier on Monday.

Reports said the suspect attacked the victim with a knife inside the town hall building, west of Athens, around 12 p.m. on Monday.

The suspected attacker was described in reports as a former municipal contract worker. The motives of the attack were not known.

Tsoukalas is hospitalized in stable condition at Thriasio General Hospital with injuries to his calf.

