Police arrest 35-year-old over Elefsina knife attack
Tsoukalas is hospitalized in stable condition at Thriasio General Hospital with injuries to his calf.
Police have arrested a 35-year-old man who is alleged to have stabbed the mayor of Elefsina, Giorgos Tsoukalas, earlier on Monday.
Reports said the suspect attacked the victim with a knife inside the town hall building, west of Athens, around 12 p.m. on Monday.
The suspected attacker was described in reports as a former municipal contract worker. The motives of the attack were not known.
