PPC to sign agreement with China Development Bank

China Development Bank (CDB) and the Public Power Corporation (PPC) are due to sign a memorandum of understanding in Thessaloniki on Saturday, September 9. The agreement will be inked during a conference titled “Investment Opportunities in Southeastern Europe – Trends and Challenges in the Energy Sector.”



The event is being organized by PPC within the framework of the 82nd Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF). Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis, China’s Ambassador to Greece Zou Xiaoli, the head of the European Commission Representation in Greece, Panos Karvounis, and representatives of companies and banks from China and Southeastern Europe will speak at the conference.



“PPC aspires to have a leading role not only in the reconstruction of the energy sector, but also in its development and modernization prospects,” the company said. The conference will also focus on the promotion of Greece as an energy hub for the Balkans and Europe.