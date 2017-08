A submerged part of a building in Ambelakia Bay on the island of Salamina near Athens. An interdisciplinary group of experts is exploring the sea in Ambelakia Bay, the main port of ancient Salamis, where the Athenian fleet assembled the day before the famous Battle of Salamis, during which the swift Greek ships defeated the Persians under King Xerxes in 480 BC. The team is also exploring the coast of the Kynosoura peninsula in the east of the island.