Falling branch kills logger in Halkidiki

A 46-year-old logger died Monday morning after he was crushed by a falling branch while felling trees in the Skouries forest in Halkidiki, northern Greece. His colleagues rushed him to a health center in the nearby town of Paleochori, where he was pronounced dead.



The 46-year-old had been working for a contractor that was carrying out a logging project on behalf of Hellas Gold, the Greek unit of the Eldorado Gold Corporation, which is currently awaiting permits to operate a gold mine in the Skouries forest.