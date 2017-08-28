NEWS |

 
NEWS

Fire at Thessaloniki army camp contained

TAGS: Fires, Thessaloniki

A fire broke out at the Prokopidis army camp in Assiros, Thessaloniki on Monday afternoon, prompting a response by 16 firefighters with the assistance of eight vehicles.

The fire started in a wooded area on the edge of the premises. Firefighters were able to contain the fire and said it did not pose a threat to the surrounding area.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 