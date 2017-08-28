Fire at Thessaloniki army camp contained
A fire broke out at the Prokopidis army camp in Assiros, Thessaloniki on Monday afternoon, prompting a response by 16 firefighters with the assistance of eight vehicles.
The fire started in a wooded area on the edge of the premises. Firefighters were able to contain the fire and said it did not pose a threat to the surrounding area.