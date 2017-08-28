Local authorities urged to remove illegal signs from streets and buildings
The Attica Regional Authority has called on local municipalities and all other authorities concerned to take the necessary measures to remove illegal advertisement signs from streets and buildings.
The authority said that, according to the law, it is incumbent on local municipalities to remove the illegal signs, which, it added, compromise the safety of citizens and are detrimental to the city’s appearance.