The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED) is preparing to hire advisers to explore the privatization of 10 port authorities in which it holds stakes.



Although the process relates to all 10 ports, sources suggest that the first to be sold will be that in Alexandroupoli as it has already attracted substantial interest domestically and internationally.



The German shipping company Kuehne + Nagel as well as China’s Cosco rented warehouses at the port some time ago and use it to store and distribute goods to other parts of Europe.



Alexandroupoli is also the focus of plans to bring liquefied natural gas (LNG) into the Balkans through the construction of an LNG terminal at the northeastern Greek port. Greek company Gastrade wants to construct a floating LNG terminal in Alexandroupoli within the next three years.



The other ports are in Volos, Rafina, Igoumenitsa, Patra, Iraklio, Elefsina, Lavrio, Corfu and Kavala. TAIPED holds 100 percent of the shares in the companies which have the right to operate these ports until 2042.