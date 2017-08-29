Detestable backtracking

The Education Ministry’s frequent shilly-shallying around the issue of the country’s university entrance exam system has borne unacceptable results.



Under a plan approved by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his cabinet, prospective university students in their final year of high school will now have to take the notorious entrance exams twice – once in January and again in June.



They will have to sit for exams twice in order to be enrolled in tertiary education.



Promises to discontinue the exam system somehow turned into the doubling of the amount of exams that pupils have to take.



This is a tremendous example of backtracking. It is a delusional turn, or at the very least one that shows disregard for the cost of the burden this places on pupils, their parents, and the country.