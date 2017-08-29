Federation of property owners attack ENFIA property tax

The Panhellenic Federation of Property Owners (POMIDA) has voiced its opposition to the ENFIA property tax and the way it is calculated, pointing out the discrepancies between the market and taxable values of real estate in the country.

“It is immoral and outrageous that ENFIA and the other property taxes continue to be calculated on the basis of virtual values which have no relation to reality,” POMIDA said in a statement.

Leftist SYRIZA had promised to scrap the deeply unpopular tax, first introduced in 2011 as an emergency measure. POMIDA criticized the levy on private property as a “ransom payment.”

The federation said that ENFIA must be gradually reduced every year “until there is reasonable hope that it will be abolished.”

The amounts due in ENFIA were posted on taxpayers’ Taxisnet accounts on Monday.

The total bill comes to 3.15 billion euros, although the administration only expects to collect 2.65 billion euros of that.

Any of the 7.4 million property owners who are not able to meet the charge face the prospect of confiscation.