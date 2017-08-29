Tsipras says 2017 growth close to 2 percent, jobless rate to ease

Greece’s economic growth rate will be close to 2 percent this year, slightly above the government’s revised projection, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday.

The crisis-hit country concluded a crucial bailout review in June and returned to bond markets for the first time in three years in July. How its economy fares is crucial as its third, 86-billion euro bailout expires in 2018.

Athens had projected that the economy would expand by 1.8 percent this year, revising downwards a previous 2.7 percent forecast.

“The projections that 2017 will end with growth rates close to 2 percent will be confirmed,” Tsipras said, adding that unemployment, which now stands at 21.7 percent, was set to fall below 20 percent next year.

A new state development bank aimed at funding small and medium-sized businesses will be operational in the first quarter of 2018, Tsipras said. [Reuters]