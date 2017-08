Greece’s Maria Sakkari beat 24th-seeded Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the United States Open, in New York, on Monday.

Sakkari, No.98, will face Australia's Arina Rodinova, who prevailed over Dutchwoman Richel Hogenkamp, for a place in the third round.

Sakkari, now 22, made her Grand Slam debut at the 2015 US Open.