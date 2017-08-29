Trump fires longtime Greek-American aide over poor rally turnout, report says

George Gigicos has been removed as Donald Trump’s rally organizer, Bloomberg reports claiming that the US President was allegedly upset at the crowd size and TV coverage during last week’s rally at Phoenix, Arizona.



The Greek American, a contractor to the Republican National Committee, had been one of the four longest-serving political aides to the president.



Gigicos, who has in the past served as Trump's director of scheduling and advance, declined to comment for the report, Bloomberg said.



Images posted on social media appeared to show Trump supporters filling just half of the room at Phoenix Convention Centre.