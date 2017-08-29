DIMAR chief wants single center-left party, not coalition

Thanasis Theocharopoulos, leader of the minor Democratic Left (DIMAR) party, has said he will announce next week if he will run for the leadership of Greece’s nascent center-left party.



A number of candidates – including PASOK leader Fofi Gennimata, To Potami chief Stavros Theodorakis and Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis – have so far announced their candidacy ahead of elections scheduled for October. The new project, which will aim to occupy the political space between left-wing SYRIZA and conservative New Democracy, has been viewed by many as a PASOK reincarnation.



Speaking to Skai Tuesday, Theocharopoulos said the objective should be to establish a fully-fledged party and not merely a coalition of ideologically-affiliated parties and groupings.



“This must become clear in the comings days,” Theocharopoulos said while warning against those who will “try to maintain their little corner shop.”



He did not become more specific.