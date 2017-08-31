Manos Loizos Tribute | Athens | September 7

Three heavy hitters from the Greek music scene – George Dalaras, Vassilis Papaconstantinou and Manos Loizos – are joining forces to pay tribute to Greek-Cypriot singer and composer Manos Loizos, an active Communist who died on September 17, 1982 at the age of 44 in a Moscow hospital. The concert dedicated to the composer of emblematic ballads as “Ola se thymizoun” (Everything Reminds Me of You), “S'akoloutho” (I'm Following You) and “T'akordion” (The Accordion) will take place at the open-air Petra Theater in Petroupoli, starting at 9 p.m. Tickets cost 12 euros in advance (tel 11876) and 15 euros at the door on the night.

Petra Theater, Damari, Petroupoli,

tel 210.501.2402