Gestalt | Hydra | To September 30

In the 18th edition of his critically acclaimed Hydra School Projects on the boho-chic Saronic island, curator and artist Dimitris Antonitsis presents “Gestalt,” a group exhibition inspired by the 19th century German psychologists who attempted to understand the laws behind the ability to acquire and maintain meaningful perceptions in an apparently chaotic world. Hosted in the island's old Sachtourio high school, which was built in the late 18th century, the show brings together work by Greek and foreign established and up-and-coming artists.

Sachtourio, Hydra Town,

tel 693.802.4554