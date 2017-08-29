WHAT’S ON |

 
David Lynch Tribute | Athens | August 31 - September 6

The Asty Cinema in downtown Athens is hosting a weeklong tribute to the great David Lynch, showing two to three of his films each day which can be viewed with a single 7-euro ticket. “Lost Highway,” “Eraserhead,” “The Elephant Man,” “Wild At Heart,” “The Straight Story” and “Inland Empire” are just a few of the films by the American director who redefined indie cinema that are set to be screened.

Asty Cinema, 4 Korai,
tel 210.322.1925

