Strike to close many museums, archaeological sites Friday

Greece’s archaeological sites and most museums will close between noon and 4 p.m. on Friday due to a strike by unionists demanding the payment of employees on short-term contracts.



A protest rally has been scheduled outside the Archaeological Receipts and Expropriations Fund (TAP) in Athens at 12.30 p.m. on Friday, the union representing contract workers announced.



Museums and archaeological sites are key attractions for the millions of visitors who travel to Greece each year, particularly during the summer season.