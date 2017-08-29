Athens Public Transport announces discount

The Athens Public Transport Organization (OASA) on Tuesday announced a buy-10-get-one-free deal for its paper tickets in a bid to boost sales. The offer is valid for regular 1.40-euro tickets and discounted 0.60-cent tickets.



According to OASA managing director Ioannis Skoumbouris, the offer is also aimed at raising awareness about the introduction of electronic ticket technology, set to replace paper tickets on buses, trolley buses, the tram, metro and ISAP trains.