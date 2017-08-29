Teen gang busted after robbing schools in Athens

A gang of boys has been identified as being behind a string of robberies and acts of vandalism at two schools in Ilioupoli, eastern Athens, police confirmed Tuesday, adding that two 13-year-olds were arrested earlier this week and subsequently released.



The pair, along with another six boys, are accused of stealing computers, projectors and other equipment from Ilioupoli’s 1st Technical High School and 5th Middle School, as well as causing damage on the campuses.



Most of stolen equipment was returned after six of the boys were brought in by police for questioning. Two more suspects are being sought.