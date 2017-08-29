Leaks point to Ankara drawing up plan B for Cyprus

Seeking to keep the pressure on Nicosia in the aftermath of the failed peace talks in July, reported leaks from Ankara suggest that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ordered officials to prepare a roadmap aimed at ending the international isolation of Turkish Cypriots.



The leaks were made during a recent visit to northern Cyprus by Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag, who accused Greek Cypriots of lacking the will for a deal because their “goal is to unite Cyprus with Greece.”



Meanwhile, and in spite of Turkish objections, Cyprus is moving ahead with gas exploration within its exclusive economic zone, and the results of exploratory drilling in Block 11 are expected in September.