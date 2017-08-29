Greek tennis hope off to promising US Open start

Maria Sakkari of Greece hits a forehand against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands on day one of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City on Monday night. Sakkari, who won 6-3, 6-4, made her debut in the Greece Fed Cup team in 2012. She achieved her career high singles ranking of 84 on March 6. On Wednesday she will face off with Russian-born Australian Arina Rodionova, who beat Dutch player Richel Hogenkamp 7-5, 7-5 on Monday. [Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports]