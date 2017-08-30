Summer showers sweep across Greece

Most parts of the country woke up to summer showers early on Wednesday, though what was a cool sprinkling in downtown Athens brought by a wet front sweeping in from the west came as storms in northern and western Greece.

In the capital, brief downpours were expected to continue until later in the afternoon, particularly in the city’s northern and western suburbs, while temperatures dropped from the mid-30s range to between 22 and 28 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Winds will also be reaching up to 7 on the Beaufort scale in parts of Athens.

Thessaloniki and the broader region of Macedonia and Thrace will see daytime highs dip to around 25 degrees Celsius, as skies clouded over, bringing strong downpours across the area.

The picture is similar on the islands of the Ionian, mainland Greece and the Peloponnese, with sudden storms and high winds coming on top of milder showers, though temperatures will remain closer to seasonal levels at around 30 degrees Celsius during the day.

The islands of the Aegean and Crete may also see their share of showers, though meteorologists are not expecting storms, and temperatures in the mid-20s to low-30s range. Winds at sea, however, will reach as high as 7 Beaufort.