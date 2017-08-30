Municipal worker crushed by garbage truck in Katakolo

A woman working for the municipal authority of Pyrgos in the western Peloponnese died after being crushed by a garbage truck in the seaside town of Katakolo on Wednesday.

According to initial reports that did not reveal the victim’s identity, the woman appears to have fallen off the small platform used by bin collectors on the back of the truck and ended up beneath the vehicle’s wheels.

Doctors at a local hospital were unable to save the woman, who had sustained extensive injuries to her head and legs when the truck accidentally backed over her.