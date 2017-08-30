Downtown Athens areas to see water cuts as technical work carried out

The Municipality of Athens and the suburbs of Kato Petralona, Moschato and Tavros will experience water shortages and even cuts in supply from Thursday night to Friday morning, the capital’s water company, EYDAP, has announced.

The interruptions in supply will occur intermittently from 10 p.m. on Thursday night until 6 a.m. on Friday morning as necessary technical work is carried out on the network.

EYDAP apologized for any inconvenience the cuts may cause and advised citizens to stock up on enough water to cover their household needs before the start of the maintenance work.