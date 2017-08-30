Hotel robbers sought in Halkidiki after making off with safe

Police in Ploygyros on the northern Greek peninsula of Halkidiki on Wednesday were searching for three men who held up staff at a hotel and made off with a safe.

The assailants were wearing hoods and caps when they entered the hotel lobby at 3.30 a.m. on Wednesday, threatening the concierge and guard with a military-grade rifle and locking the two workers up in separate rooms after subduing them with force.

The three men then made off with the hotel’s safe, which contained an estimated 2,000 euros in cash.

After reporting the robbery, the two workers were taken to a local hospital, where they received treatment for injuries to their heads.