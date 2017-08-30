Greek FM headed to FYROM on Thursday

Greece’s foreign minister, Nikos Kotzias, is slated to pay a one-day visit to the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, the ministry said in an announcement on Wednesday.

The visit to the capital, Skopje, will take place on Thursday and will include talks on bilateral relations with Kotzias’s counterpart, Nikola Dimitrov, which will be followed by joint statement to the press.

Kotzias will then meet with FYROM President Gjorge Ivanov, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and the deputy premier in charge of European affairs, Bujar Osmani, as well as parliamentary representatives.