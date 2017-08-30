Pasta factory, greenhouses razed in Preveza fire

Firefighters in Nea Sampsounta in Preveza, northwestern Greece, were struggling on Wednesday to contain a blaze that had already razed a factory and several greenhouses.

The fire started shortly after 11 a.m. on the national highway between Preveza and Arta, and within an hour had consumed a local plant manufacturing pasta and several greenhouses in the area.

The desperate owner of the factory told the ANA-MPA news agency that the facility was completely destroyed just as his business was celebrating 10 years of operation.

According to reports, the fire is now threatening to destroy an eel cultivation unit as the firefighting force of eight trucks, 20 men and a water-dumping plane was being thwarted by strong winds.