Family tragedy seen behind Athens apartment fire

Investigators of an apartment fire in the Athens suburb of Petroupoli, from which firemen dragged a father and daughter out unconscious, may be looking at attempted murder or even murder-suicide.

According to reports, doctors who had to twice resuscitate the 18-year-old girl in order to save her life from smoke inhalation discovered that she had also been stabbed several times with a sharp object, backing witness testimony of a loud argument between the father and daughter shortly before the blaze started.

Arson investigators have also reportedly found evidence to suggest that the fire originated in the living room and was started by the father, who is said to be mentally unstable and is currently being treated at a different hospital to his daughter.