Complaint over religious icon being thrown in trash being probed

TAGS: Religion, Crime

A prosecutor on Wednesday launched a probe into a complaint by a state employee that her superior threw an icon depicting the Virgin Mary into the trash in August 15, a national holiday celebrating the mother of Christ.

The probe was ordered after a worker at the Organization for the Certification of Qualifications and Vocational Guidance (EOPPEP) filed a complaint alleging that the agency’s CEO, Eleni Yiannakopoulou, tossed out a painting of the Virgin Mary when she became fed-up with staff ignoring her order to remove all religious symbols and objects from public view.

Under Greek law, Yiannakopoulou may face charges of blasphemy. She has denied the incident.

