Small recovery for Athens Exchange

The benchmark of the Greek bourse recovered some ground from Tuesday’s 1.88 percent sell-off, with investors reflecting on a series of wide-ranging issues from North Korea and the Brexit negotiations to local banks’ first-half financial results.



The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 823.65 points, adding 0.12 percent to Tuesday’s 822.67 points. The large-cap FTSE-26 index expanded 0.15 percent to 2,162.34 points. After Tuesday’s month-low, the banks index recovered 0.34 percent, led by Eurobank (up 2.36 percent) and Piraeus (up 1.05 percent).



Among other blue chips, Motor Oil ascended 1.61 percent and Hellenic Petroleum gave up 1.45 percent. In total 54 stocks recorded gains, 37 suffered losses and 32 closed unchanged. Turnover amounted to 38.8 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 54.7 million.



In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.25 percent to close at 76.27 points.