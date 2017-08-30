Trial of defendant who stabbed Elefsina mayor postponed

The trial of the 35-year-old man who stabbed Elefsina Mayor Giorgos Tsoukalas in the thigh earlier this week has been postponed until September 8. The decision was taken by the court on Wednesday so that Tsoukalas, who remains in hospital after undergoing surgery on Monday, can attend as a witness.



According to reports, the defendant, a former local authority employee, intends to claim that he suffers from a serious mental illness. He faces charge of causing grievous bodily harm and illegal possession and use of a weapon.