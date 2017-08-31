Investment and impressions

The prime minister’s occasional attempts to create the impression that Greece has a great investment climate and is a fine place to do business will not suffice to draw investment to the country.



The way things stand, no foreign leader or government is going to try to use their influence to direct businesspeople in their country toward investing in Greece. And when they do, such investments are made for political reasons.



The only way in which Greece can attract investment is if the anti-investment culture and behavior that dominates public life changes immediately.



However, for this to happen, radical reforms, including a reduction of red tape, along with sweeping changes in personnel and a complete rethink on the part of the government are required. And that is easier said than done.