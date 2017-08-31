Carriers ask for Thessaloniki airport runway work not to take place

A number of major airlines are asking the state to intervene and prevent non-necessary infrastructure works from going ahead at Thessaloniki’s Makedonia Airport, as that would entail having to slash traffic considerably.

In letters sent to the Civil Aviation Authority and the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry they argue that the solution proposed for serving aircraft traffic would increase risks and reduce flight handling capacity by 75 percent for at least four months, during which the planned work for the main runway’s extension is seen taking place.