The Tornado class of the European sailing championship got under way Wednesday in the Thermaic Gulf off the coast of Thessaloniki, with participants from 10 different countries. The chairman of the International Tornado Class Association, Jurgen Jentsch, who will also participate in the championship, said it is customary, after Olympic Games, for sailors to head to countries with expertise in organizing such events. Thessaloniki hosted the event in 2008. The championship ends on September 5.