Illegal treasure-hunter arrested in Crete

Authorities in the island of Crete have arrested a Spanish man for attempting to loot an archaeological site near the town of Hania.



A guard spotted the 44-year-old who was using a metal detector at the site of Falassarna, an ancient harbor town on the island’s northwest coast, and alerted the police who arrested the suspect.



In his bag, officials found eight ancient coins and several objects. Police confiscated the device as well as two pickaxes.



The suspect will appear before a prosecutor.